The SA cruise ship season kicks off with the massive Coral Princess docking at Port Lincoln this weekend.
The ship is then due to anchor off Penneshaw at Kangaroo Island early on Monday, Sept. 19.
The KI mayor, the council's chief executive officer and KI Tourism Alliance chairman and deputy chairperson, and representatives from SA Tourism Commission are expected to greet the passengers as they disembark for the cruise market and other attractions.
Coral Princess is a Coral-class cruise ship owned and operated by Princess Cruises line.
The ship is listed as being on a nine-day cruise between Sydney and Port Lincoln, via Melbourne, KI and Adelaide, and then back to Sydney, which was due to depart Sydney on Sept. 13, 2022.
The cruise is listed by Ozcruising as sold out.
The 294-metre ship has up to 1970 passengers and 900 crew.
The vessel, along with sister ship Island Princess, was launched in 2002.
Coral Princess and Island Princess are part of the only five Panamax ships operated by Princess Cruises, according to Wikipedia.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
