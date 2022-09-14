Parenting KI proudly presents a Family Expo this Thursday

Parenting KI proudly presents a Family Expo from 11am to 2pm this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Kingscote Pavilion at the oval.
There will be free resources, experts and give-aways for parents, carers and children, with face painting and other activities.
Services and resources attending include:
Please let them know you're coming by contacting Parenting KI project officer Kate Murray on 0428 825 906 or at kate.murray473@schools.sa.edu.au
