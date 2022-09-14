The Islander

Parenting Kangaroo Island proudly presents a Family Expo this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parenting KI proudly presents a Family Expo this Thursday

Parenting KI proudly presents a Family Expo from 11am to 2pm this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Kingscote Pavilion at the oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.