The state government is about to undertake improvements on 52 kilometres of Hog Bay Road that connects Penneshaw to Kingscote, and the rest of Kangaroo Island.
Upgrades are meant to improve road safety by improving the main arterial route along the 'backbone' of the Island, and boost bushfire resilience.
The works include shoulder sealing, road widening, pavement works and installation of audio tactile line marking.
The upgrades are expected to commence in early 2023 and be completed in 2024, weather permitting.
Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Catherine King said the work would result in wider and safer road surfaces with improved visibility, access and a reduced risk of head-on collisions for motorists.
"These upgrades are not only essential for road safety but also bushfire resilience on the main arterial route of Kangaroo Island," she said.
A tender will be released to market shortly for the improvements to Hog Bay Road, as part of the $40 million Kangaroo Island Road Safety and Bushfire Resilience Package.
The package also includes upgrades to Playford Highway, west of Kingscote, which together with Hog Bay Road forms the main arterial route of Kangaroo Island.
The SA Department for Infrastructure and Transport is delivering approximately 14 kilometres of shoulder sealing and pavement works on Playford Highway, from Parndana heading east toward Bark Hut Road.
The works are already underway and expected to be completed in late 2022.
The Kangaroo Island Council will deliver a further 34 kilometres of shoulder sealing and pavement works on Playford Highway from Parndana heading west to West End Highway.
The Kangaroo Island Road Safety and Bushfire Resilience Package is jointly funded by the federal and state governments on an 80:20 basis and is expected to support approximately 80 jobs per year over the life of the construction period.
State member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said the project, which started under the former state and federal governments, was a huge boost for Kangaroo Island.
"As a regular user of the Hog Bay Road and the Playford Highway I know how desperately these improvements are needed," he said.
"They will provide safer roads for locals and for visitors to the Island."
State minister for regional roads, Geoff Brock said these works under the KI Road Safety and Bushfire Resilience Package would improve Hog Bay Road, as well as Playford Highway west of Kingscote, as the main arterial route along the 'backbone' of Kangaroo Island.
"This will make it safer and faster for residents and tourists to evacuate affected areas in the case of a bushfire," he said.
"The improvements will also enhance safety for emergency service vehicles and improve freight access across the island.
"The works will also boost the local economy, by supporting 80 jobs per year over the life of the construction period."
Quotes attributable to
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.