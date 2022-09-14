The Islander

Hog Bay Road between Penneshaw and Kingscote on Kangaroo Island set for upgrade

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hog Bay Road runs between Penneshaw and Kingscote on Kangaroo Island. Pictured is the intersection of Davies Road and Hog Bay Road, known as YMCA Corner, which will need to realigned as part of the proposed golf course development. Picture by Stan Gorton

The state government is about to undertake improvements on 52 kilometres of Hog Bay Road that connects Penneshaw to Kingscote, and the rest of Kangaroo Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.