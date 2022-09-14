Kangaroo Island has two new nurse practitioner candidates, one working in aged care and the other in the emergency department.
They are among seven nurse practitioners are being deployed across regional SA to help their local communities and support GPs and aged care providers across the state.
The state government says extra specialist nurses will deliver better patient outcomes in Gawler, Kangaroo Island and the Barossa Hills Fleurieu area, boosting to regional health care.
KI has had birthing services postponed until January 2023 and elective surgery has just come back online due to staff shortages.
One of the nurse practitioner candidates already working is Kangaroo Island Community Outreach program nurse practitioner candidate Jenna Steward.
Jenna moved to KI from Tasmania and has a background working in the Australian Defence Force.
"I'm really excited about taking on this new role and the opportunity it provides to care for so many people in the local community," she said.
"I'm also looking forward to working with the local GPs and other healthcare providers to ensure I am assisting them in the best way possible.
"Consumers should feel empowered to be involved in decisions relating to their health care and I hope that I can do that in this new role."
Jenna's position is federally funded through a $1.2 million community outreach program that provides care to residents across the Island,
The other state-funded position will focus on treating patients in the KI Hospital Emergency Department.
Both roles will give greater access to health services for KI residents, allowing them to receive care closer to home instead of needing to travel offshore for treatment.
Nurse practitioners are experienced registered nurses who have completed additional study to routinely manage all aspects of a patient's care.
They can prescribe treatments, order tests and diagnose patients while working independently - unlike registered nurses working under a GP who ultimately decides how to manage a patient's care.
The extra responsibility of nurse practitioners means they can deliver timely services to patients unable to see a GP, provide follow-up care to those with complex health conditions, and offer at-home visits for people with mobility or transport issues.
State member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said this was great news for the people of Kangaroo Island, which like so many areas across regional Australia, was suffering because of a nation-wide shortage of general practitioners.
"These highly-trained nurses will offer expert advice and reassurance to locals as well as supporting local medical staff at the Kangaroo Island Hospital and the Kangaroo Island Medical Clinic," Mr Bignell said.
Federal member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie said she was pleased to have secured the Federal funding for a Kangaroo Island nurse practitioner; a vital service that the Island community had been crying out for.
"Now, everyone on the Island from mums and bubs to the elderly will have access to better health care," she said.
Four of the other new SA nursing positions - the most senior and independent nurses in our health system - will start at Gawler Hospital Emergency Department later this month, following a $2 million investment made by the state government over four years to ensure the long-term roles meet growing demand in the region.
The remaining nurse practitioner is currently working at residential aged care sites throughout the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network to support our ageing population.
The state government has committed to recruit 300 extra nurses to improve patient care and ease pressure on hospitals as part of its record $2.4 billion investment in health.
SA health minister Chris Picton said he strongly supported the role of nurse practitioners and was excited to roll out more in these locations.
"These are highly experienced clinicians with extensive training to provide timely care to patients," he said.
"Just a fortnight ago I visited Gawler Hospital and met the hardworking team managing an increasing number of emergency presentations. These extra staff will help our hospitals provide timely and quality care for people who need assistance."
State member for Light, Tony Piccolo said the additional specialist nurses would ensure people attending the Gawler Health Service would get better care as they would be able to work with medical staff to treat patients in a more timely matter.
"The specialist nurses will also be able to treat a variety of health needs, freeing up time for other medical staff to deal with more complex and life-threatening needs," he said.
Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network chief executive Rebecca Graham said the role of the nurse practitioner had worked exceptionally well across Australia.
They coordinated the emergency, chronic and complex needs of consumers in the region and the same impact was already being seen across the SA community, she said.
"We want to make sure these additional staff benefit local residents as much as possible, so we're really keen to hear from consumers, GPs and other key stakeholders with any feedback they may have," she said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
