SA gardening celebrity Michael Keelan returned to Kangaroo Island recently, to share the joys and benefits of gardening.
Speaking to a meeting of the Kangaroo Island Garden Club, Michael sparked plenty of joy himself, with tales of his childhood visits to the Botanical Gardens with his mother and grandmother.
A packed meeting welcomed Michael, who has previously visited the Island with Out of the Blue co-star, Michael Angelakis.
There was plenty of laughter as Michael talked about his early days on radio and television - and highlighted the many benefits of gardening, including exercise, fresh air, and the very positive effect it has on our mental health.
The Club's next event is on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Emu Bay and Beyond, when members and guests will visit a selection of stunning Island gardens.
And don't forget the KI Spring Garden Festival, which runs from Oct. 2 to Nov. 27, 2022, with gardens open every weekend, except Kingscote and Parndana Show weekends.
To find out more about Kangaroo Island Garden Club, come along to the next meeting, phone Lindy Bruce on 0427 993 562, or email kigardenclub@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.