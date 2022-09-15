The Islander

TV celebrity Michael Keelan shares his garden tips with Kangaroo Island

Updated September 15 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Television and radio star Michael Keelan with Kangaroo Island Garden Club president, Lindy Bruce during his recent visit with the garden club. Picture supplied

SA gardening celebrity Michael Keelan returned to Kangaroo Island recently, to share the joys and benefits of gardening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.