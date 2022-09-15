Shadow Minister for Regional South Australia Nicola Centofanti visited Kangaroo Island this week, arriving on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
She was accompanied by paired member for Mawson, Laura Curran, but opposition leader David Speirs was not able to attend due to illness.
Ms Centofanti said the visit was past of the state opposition government's tours to SA's regions to find out more about issues impacting on regional residents.
Locations visited included Clifford's Honey Farm at Haines, the Yumbah Aquaculture abalone farm at Smith Bay and False Cape Winery on the Dudley Peninsula.
The visitors checked on the progress of the KI Wool mill and tourism venture at Cygnet River.
And they met with AgKI and Landscape Board representatives at The Business Hub in Kingscote, and the KI Tourism Alliance at Millie May's Pantry in Penneshaw.
They also enjoyed the hospitality of the Aurora Ozone Hotel and Cactus Cafe.
"It was a wonderful couple of days and it was great to see the bustling community that is Kangaroo Island," Ms Centofanti said. "It's such a resilient community."
In terms of issues, KI like all regional areas was suffering was a lack of workforce, caused in part by the lack housing, she said.
Another issue common to KI and all regional areas was residents concerned about levels of government service, particularly heath care and the shortage of doctors, nurses and midwives.
One issue unique to KI raised with her was the accessibility and transport to and from the Island, she said.
Biosecurity in light of varroa mite and foot and mouth disease was an issue, and she was please to report her delegation was inspected and queried by a Primary Industries and Resources SA official at the ferry terminal.
She was also pleased to hear about the progress of controlling both feral pigs and cats on the Island, being undertaken by PIRSA, Landscape Board and Department for Environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
