The Islander
Photos

Mullets for Mental Health and Black Dog Institute on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 15 2022 - 3:37am, first published 2:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jaxon Johnson of Kangaroo Island has a killer mullet that might be the best in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.