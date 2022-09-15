Jaxon Johnson of Kangaroo Island has a killer mullet that might be the best in Australia.
He was just crowned winner of the Mulletfest competition at the Red CentreNATS event in Alice Springs.
And now the 14-year-old gets to competes on the national stage in NSW in December.
Jaxon like many other proud mullet wearers this September is also raising funds for mental health through the "Mullets for Mental Health" initiative of the Black Dog Institute.
You can make a contribution to Jaxon's fundraiser here: https://www.mulletsformentalhealth.org.au/s/43840/48404/s
The Islander newspaper will run a feature featuring the Island's best mullets in its Sept. 29, 2022 edition.
It's not too late to join in on the fun, so if you know someone with a mullet, please get them to send a photo and details to stan.gorton@theislanderonline.com.au
In addition to Jaxon, we also have Mason Florance, who is 10 years old on Sept. 24, 2022, has rocked his mullet since 5 years old.
Also to be featured is Mitchell Booker, 8, from Kingscote.
Connor Harkness, 7, has been growing his mullet for about six months now. He loves Bailey Smith's mullet from the Bulldogs but he's a die hard Adelaide Crows fan too!
Connor said he'd love to get his mullet in The Islander.
Now back to Jaxon, who back in February achieved third place in a mullet competition organised by an Adelaide newspaper.
Then on Sept. 4, 2022, Jaxon was crowned the winner of the Mulletfest competition at the Red CentreNATS in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.
He will now be heading to Kurri Kurri NSW for the Mulletfest finals in December.
Jaxon has also joined the Mullets for Mental Health crew and is working on raising money this September for Mental Health.
He lives at Wisanger and attends the Kingscote campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education.
His dad recently got a mullet too, so they could compete together in the family even with Jaxon at the Northern Territory Mulletfest.
