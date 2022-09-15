A foster family success story from Kangaroo Island

Foster and Kinship Carer Week is the perfect opportunity to share the heart-warming success story of Jenevieve Henrich and her family on Kangaroo Island.
Foster and Kinship Carer Week runs from September 11 to 17, 2022 in South Australia.
The SA Department for Child Protection, in collaboration with its non-government partners, hosts events across the state this month celebrating its dedicated foster and kinship carers.
A luncheon was held at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to recognise the Islander's care providers.
Jenevieve said she wanted to share her and her sister's story to recognise the efforts of their aunt and uncle, Tracie and Aphid "Andrew" Heinrich.
"When I was in their care, Foster and Kinship Carer Week was not really a thing," Jenevieve said.
"I'd also love to acknowledge the amazing support of the local Kangaroo Island community."
"Unfortunately due to family mental health issues, at the age of 15, I left home.
"I was essentially homeless for a brief period of time, staying at a friend's house for approximately six months.
"As soon as my aunty Tracie was made aware of this, she insisted I come to Kangaroo Island for a 'holiday'.
"This holiday consisted of an appointment at the school, doctors and by the end of it I was convinced that Kangaroo Island was going to nurture and support me to become my best self."
"I graduated back in 2014 on the Island and was lucky enough to call Kangaroo Island home for three years whilst finishing my schooling.
"Without the support of my uncle, aunty and the wrap-around care of the KI school, sporting and wider community, I know for sure I would not be where I am today.
"The wonderful teachers at KICE inspired me to persuade the career I am in today.
"The life skills and support I gained enable me to successfully complete a university degree.
"I since became a teacher and student well-being leader in a local school on the Yorke Peninsula.
"If it weren't for the kinship care of my uncle and aunty and the amazing support of the Kangaroo Island community, I would not be where I am today.
"Three years later, Tracie and Aphid's life was turned upside again as they decided to do it all again with my sister, Katie."
Jenevieve said her younger sister Katie with the same nurturing, also graduated from KICE in 2019, five years after her graduation.
"Having worked already with so many foster carers and kinship carers, I often use my "success" story as an example of the difference they will make in the lives of the young people they are supporting," Jenevieve said.
"All the blood, sweat and tears will always be worth it."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
