Emergencies don't just include major natural disasters, such as bushfires, earthquakes or floods.
A fall in the home that results in a hospital stay, a car accident or a serious illness can also cause significant disruption and add stress to your life.
Being prepared can make an emergency less stressful, give you more control and reduce the impact on you and those you love.
Red Cross recovery project officer for Kangaroo Island, Joe Tippett says it only takes a short amount of time to "get prepared" and complete your emergency plan.
He can help individuals, families, community and sports groups and clubs work through a plan with a facilitated Red Cross RediPlan workshop.
He will come out and meet with families or groups to offer the workshops and is also hoping to organise street parties, so neighbours can meet each other and find out more.
Four simple steps can make you better prepared for an emergency:
Red Cross has a range of resources to help KI residents prepare, including the Get Prepared app, survival kit, emergency contacts list, keepsake list, information to help manage stress and more.
Find them at redcross.org.au/prepare
Download the Get Prepared app to locate your local emergency services contacts and where to find information, identify a safe meeting place for you and loved ones and create checklists of what to do and what to pack.
Create an emergency plan for your household to protect what matters most with a RediPlan, also available at redcross.org.au/prepare
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
