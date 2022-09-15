A successful GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $32,000 to install a sculpture in memory of Sarah Strong-Law on the Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail at Penneshaw.
Following the sudden loss of Sarah in February of 2022, the Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail Committee received many requests to donate to a sculpture in Sarah's honour.
"Sarah was one of the Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail's most passionate and committed volunteers," the campaign stated.
"Her hard work helped bring the trail into being. It was a project of which she was incredibly proud."
The GoFundMe campaign called "Sculpture for Sarah" has already raised $32,000 from 168 donations and is now closed.
Committee member and friend of Sara's, Jayne Bates said an expression of interest for artists interested in submitting a concept for Sarah's Sculpture closed later this month.
And then a selection process will begin, which will include Sarah's husband and daughter.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.