The Islander

Funds raised for a sculpture in memory of Sarah Strong-Law on Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:26am
The cover page of the GoFundMe campaign for install a sculpture for Sarah Strong-Law on the Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail at Penneshaw on Kangaroo Island. Picture supplied

A successful GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $32,000 to install a sculpture in memory of Sarah Strong-Law on the Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail at Penneshaw.

