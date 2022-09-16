A vintage fair on Kangaroo Island next weekend will raise funds for dementia research and feature items donated all the way from France.
The Western End Lions Club is holding a vintage fair on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 3 Juniper Road at Brownlow.
The sale is being held in conjunction with Nick Tremaine of Parndana, to raise funds to further contribute to the valuable research into dementia and Parkinson's disease.
The event will be held between 1pm and 4pm in the beautiful gardens of Roberta and Simon Brands.
The vintage items up for auction will be available to view on the Western KI Facebook page prior to the auction, which is to be held at 3pm on the day.
There will be a vintage fashion parade, vintage cars on display, live music and food and wine will be available for purchase.
The reasons behind the decision to hold the fair came about by combining two events into one.
As most locals would be aware, Nick Tremaine has made a mighty effort to raise funds and to raise awareness about dementia, which is very close to his heart as his mother Marilyn suffers with the disease.
Nick has done this through his ride across Australia and many public speaking events.
The other reason for this event was to help distribute special and unique items to fire victims who lost everything.
Kaylene Graham was fortunate to travel to France last year where she was invited to refurbish her niece Amy Graham's holiday accommodation in Normandy.
Kaylene together with her sister-in-law helped to convert the barns, painting and wallpapering, upholstering and decorating to create eight "gites", or holiday homes.
After hearing about her cousin's Danielle Short and Josh Graham loss of property and houses on KI in the 2019-2020 bushfires, Amy wanted to give something to ease their burdens.
"So together we packed and wrapped a range of vintage items and I arranged for a shipping container to bring them to Australia," Kaylene said.
Sue Florance and the KI Western Lions Club kindly accepted the challenge to assist with the distribution of these items.
Kaylene, suffering from Parkinson's disease herself, is excited about the upcoming auction.
"As I am a lover of old stuff, I have collected many things over my time and most have a story that goes with them," she said.
"When you have lost everything, like my son and daughter, those precious things are hard to replace, so I put together items as donations and some for auction.
"I hope that this small gesture may play a small part towards their recovery and hope that something old can be turned into something new for someone."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
