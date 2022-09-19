Women brave wild weather for KI Ladies Golf Week 2022

KI Ladies Golf Week has been a feature of the Kangaroo Island golfing calendar for nearly 15 years.
It is a three-day event spread over a week in September, where visitors and local members enjoy a game of golf at each of the three Island courses.
There have been some challenges over the years, and this year the weather was not kind.
Numbers dwindled as the week wore on but only due to wind and rain; the enthusiasm never seems to dwindle amongst our visitors even with 40 km winds, rain and very wet grounds.
A big thank you to all our visitors - well done.
Our thanks go to SeaLink, our main sponsor for this event, and to Drummonds Golf.
Without them we would be unable to hold this event. Each club also receives the support of many local businesses, and individuals, who donate to our event.
Their continued sponsorship has been amazing.
Penneshaw is a foursomes event to familiarise our visitors with the local conditions; many of our visitors play on greens, so scrapes take some getting used to.
Kingscote and Parndana host a handicap event with the main prize being a SeaLink voucher.
This year the final day was played at Parndana, with players starting the field in very trying conditions.
The presentation was made on the new deck at the club, which looks fantastic.
The aggregate winner over two days of stableford was Sally Graham, a Blackwood and Penneshaw golfer, on 66 points, with runner-up Alison Forrest, from Kingscote, on 64 points.
Congratulations to all winners and to all who supported our event. - Parndana captain Pauline and vice captain Denise
Kingscote Golf Club held the mid-week event of three-day Kangaroo Island Ladies Golf week tournament for 2022 on September 15.
There were 63 ladies from as far as Mildura to Burra braving the conditions to play a Stableford Competition, which was looking quite good but quickly turned quite miserable.
We had a few ladies pull out due to the bad weather, but still managed to have a good crowd to finish off with.
Our winners for the day were:
The day was enjoyed with a beautiful afternoon tea spread, followed by some lovely trophies donated by Dean Wiles and Barry Wheaton.
Nearest the Pin Cups were donated by Susie Niemann, and our lovely Longest Drive Towels were donated by Ann Turbill.
A wonderful raffle that would not have been possible without the generosity of our Local Kangaroo Island businesses, showcasing entirely local produce only.
Thanks to KI Spirits, Emu Bay Lavender Farm, Clifford's Honey Farm, Kangaroo Island Beehive, Kangaroo Island Seasalt, Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery, Bay of Shoals Winery and Hayley Gordon Arts and Design.
We look forward to another successful year in 2023. - Kingscote Ladies captain, Susie Niemann
