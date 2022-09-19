The Islander
Princess Cruises return to Kangaroo Island after bushfires and COVID

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
The arrival of the Coral Princess at Kangaroo Island signalled the resumption of the cruise ship industry in state waters.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

