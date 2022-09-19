The arrival of the Coral Princess at Kangaroo Island signalled the resumption of the cruise ship industry in state waters.
Kangaroo Island, and the South Australia, welcomed its first cruise ship in more than two and a half years on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
The Coral Princess was the first ship of the South Australian cruising season, but stormy conditions meant planned visits to Port Lincoln and Adelaide were called off.
Princess Cruises was also the first cruise line to visit Kangaroo Island following the devastating bushfires in January 2020, with a special visit by the Sun Princess "in a show of support for the local community".
Many guests of that voyage made donations to South Australia's bushfire relief and Princess Cruises directed revenue from the day's shore excursions to the state's bushfire appeal.
That 2020 visit was also hoped to help send a message to the world that Kangaroo Island was "open for business".
This first visit of the 2022/2023 season after the COVID pandemic shutdown was also welcomed by Kangaroo Island tour operators and stall holders at the Penneshaw cruise ship markets.
Organiser Betty McAdam of the Penneshaw Progress Association said it was great to have the cruises back.
The stalls were set up on the oval for the large cruise ships with more than 1000 passengers, while smaller ships were catered for in the town hall.
Stall holder Lee Tatt from Macropod Designs said the cruise ship visits helped many thousands discover Kangaroo Island, and hopefully some would return after speaking to local stallholders.
Coral Princess passenger Fernando Capiti from Sydney said he'd had a great cruise, even though the seas had been rough coming into SA waters.
He was disappointed not to have made it to the Barossa Valley for a wine tour, but was happy to have explored Penneshaw.
Coming ashore at Hog Point on the Penneshaw frontage were the cruise ship's staff captain Mauro Usai and associate hotel general manager Renier van Rooyen.
They met with Susi Whitehead and Pierre Gregor from the Kangaroo Island Tourism Association and Mark Gill from the SA Tourism Commission.
"KI Tourism Alliance welcomes the injection to the Island's economy and is equally cognisant of the challenges associated with the Cruise Ships, such as waste management, passenger safety and road safety," Ms Whitehead said.
"We are working closely with progress associations, council and the SA Tourism Commission to ensure best possible experiences for visitors and residents."
Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari owner Tony Coppins said the island was "very excited to welcome cruise ships back".
With a range of half-day and full-day tours booked by ship passengers on Monday, Mr Coppins said visitors would be exploring and experiencing the best of Kangaroo Island, and the return of cruise ships provides an encouraging step forward in the recovery process for the tourism industry.
"There are really positive ongoing effects of the cruise ships returning, and they are felt right across the island," he said.
"We've got nine buses out on Monday, doing a variety of tours. The cruise sector not only creates employment on the island but provides more opportunities for tourism operators and is an integral part of driving income for many local businesses."
Mr Coppins said tours on Monday included visits to Seal Bay, Cape Willoughby Lighthouse, Flinders Chase National Park, and Kingscote, as well as local family businesses such as Island Beehive, Emu Bay Lavender Farm, Raptor Domain, Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery, Vivonne Bay Store, Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari, and Dudley Wines.
There are 31 cruise ships scheduled for Kangaroo Island this season, with the next being the Pacific Explorer, also with 2000 passengers, on Nov. 3, 2022.
An intense low pressure system generating heavy sea and wind conditions affected Coral Princess's nine-day itinerary.
In the interests of passenger comfort and safety, the Princess Cruises ship remained in Melbourne until Saturday, allowing the effects of the weather system to pass.
This disrupted Coral Princess's forward itinerary to South Australian ports, with calls to Adelaide and Port Lincoln unavoidably cancelled.
Princess Cruises is one of eight cruise brands that Carnival Australia represents in this market.
While the impact of the weather was disappointing, Carnival Australia said South Australia could still look forward to a bright summer cruise season with numerous ship calls to Adelaide, Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln.
A Carnival spokesperson said it continued to plan for a busy summer cruise season including P&O Cruises Australia's flagship Pacific Explorer home porting in Adelaide for two separate periods in November and February.
Pacific Explorer will arrive in Adelaide on October 31.
This week's arrival of the Coral Princess is one of a record-breaking number of visits scheduled for South Australia in 2022/23 - including 32 visits to Penneshaw - and the beginning of a restart of a once $145 million sector of the state's visitor economy.
With almost 2000 passengers and 895 crew, the Coral Princess will return to Penneshaw on another itinerary in April 2023, while other Princess ships are also scheduled for Penneshaw this season through as far ahead as April 2024.
This includes one of the biggest ships to visit Kangaroo Island, the Majestic Princess, which carries up to 3560 passengers and 1346 crew.
Other cruise ships scheduled for Kangaroo Island this season, from September 2022 to April 2023, include P&O's Pacific Explorer with up to 1998 passengers and 924 crew, Cunard's Queen Elizabeth with up to 2081 passengers and 980 crew; and Holland America's Westerdam carrying up to 1964 passengers and 800 crew.
The South Australian Tourism Commission says it has been working with industry, SA Health, and regional stakeholders in preparation for the restart of cruising in South Australia.
This included partnering with the Australian Cruise Association (ACA), Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Carnival Australia to deliver a series of practical workshops in July across the state, including Adelaide, Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln.
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said it was terrific news for Kangaroo Island to see the return of international cruise which means a lot to so many small businesses and to community morale.
"Prior to the pandemic, cruise contributed $20 million to Kangaroo Island's visitor economy, and that first visit after the bushfires was a real spirit lifter for the region," Ms Bettison said.
"After a difficult two and a half years, cruising is back in Kangaroo Island and this season will bring tens of thousands of visitors to the region, who will spend with local vendors at the Penneshaw Markets and take onshore tours from Flinders Chase National Park and Seal Bay to Kingscote and Cape Willoughby."
Princess Cruises senior vice president Asia Pacific, UK and Europe, Stuart Allison said this week's Coral Princess visit was the first of 13 calls Princess ships will make to Kangaroo Island between September 2022 through to April 2024.
"It is an honour for Coral Princess to be the first cruise ship to return to Kangaroo Island following the pause in operations," Mr Allison said.
"We're proud of our special and personal bond with Kangaroo Island which was solidified when we brought the first ship to the island following the devastating bushfires in 2020. The local community welcomed us with open arms then, as they have done again today.
"Today we'll see almost 2000 guests explore the island with a number participating in pre-purchased shore excursions supporting local tour operators in addition to visiting cafes and hospitality businesses across the island.
"Kangaroo Island remains a key bucket list destination for our guests, with many guests sailing here from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and the United States.
"I'd like to thank Kangaroo Island's tourism sector for the warmth of the welcome for Coral Princess's guests and their efforts to make the first cruise ship call a resounding success.
"We are pleased that with today's visit Coral Princess has sent a message that Kangaroo Island is open for cruise tourism once again."
This is a snapshot of the South Australia cruise season for Carnival Australia cruise lines, operator of Princess cruises:
