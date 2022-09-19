The Islander

SA Water says desalination plant negotiations ongoing, pipe being tested

By Stan Gorton
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:38am, first published 5:58am
The construction site of the new treatment plan alongside Hog Bay Road at the entrance to Penneshaw on the other side of the cemetery as seen on Sept. 19, 2022. Picture by Stan Gorton

SA Water this week, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, has provided an update on the progress of its desalination expansion project on Kangaroo Island.

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

