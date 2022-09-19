SA Water says desalination plant negotiations ongoing, pipe being tested

SA Water this week, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, has provided an update on the progress of its desalination expansion project on Kangaroo Island.
This includes the construction of the new treatment plan alongside Hog Bay Road at the entrance to Penneshaw.
A SA Water spokesperson confirmed negotiations were actively underway between the residents group and a facilitator to explore potential treatments to improve noise, lighting and visual amenity.
But that "it's premature for any conclusions to be drawn on the outcomes".
"While the approved building structure - and the operational and safety requirements it manages - make it difficult to make fundamental change, we believe there is meaningful opportunity to further improve the look and feel of the site through potential landscape treatments," the spokesperson said.
SA Water confirmed it was going provide another general project update to the Kangaroo Island Council later this month, as part of its "regular engagement with key stakeholders".
Regarding the status of the desalination pipeline that extends along Hog Bay Road to Baudin Beach, SA Water said the stage one pipeline contractor was "still in the process of testing their work".
The Islander received a letter this week regarding the movement of rocks to and installation of equipment at the ocean's edge where seawater is drawn into plant.
The SA Waster spokesperson said marine infrastructure for the existing desalination plant had been in place for more than 20 years, with no evidence of impact on marine life in the area.
"As the new infrastructure has been designed in line with contemporary practices and more modern technologies, it's expected there will continue to be no impact to local marine life," the spokesperson said.
"When construction of the temporary causeway - using rocks that are being safely transported from Kingscote to Penneshaw - gets underway we will work to minimise any potential impacts to the community and nearby environment."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
