Desalination platform questions asked on Kangaroo Island

I refer to your article on Page 2 of The Islander dated Sept. 8, 2022 - "Whales having fewer calves".
We have resided on the coast of Kangaroo Head for 10 years now and through this time, have been absolutely blessed to witness whale and calf migration every Spring.
Just last week, there were three reported sightings out of Penneshaw in one week.
To quote your article: "We know the key threats to whale populations are habitat disruption, underwater noise and strikes from marine vessels and entanglement" Dr Charlton said more could be done to protect them.
Islanders will be alarmed to learn that SA Water this week began the process to transport 1200 tonnes of rock from the mainland via Kingscote wharf and then back to Kangaroo Head to construct a causeway out into the ocean in front of the current Desal plant.
This causeway will be in place to facilitate the laying of pipes for intake and expulsion of water 300 meters out to sea.
While the causeway itself is to be "temporary", the seawater pump that will be installed above the waterline will be permanent and will send continual noise and vibration into the marine environment.
SA Water's Marine impact study in regard to the Desal expansion was so deficient it failed to identify the potential presence of southern right whales, humpback whales and dolphins along our coastline.
How can we have any confidence that our highly valued cetaceans will continue to visit our pristine environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.