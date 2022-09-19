Rams sales begin on Kangaroo Island for 2022

KI's first ram sale of the season took place last week at Skallemaro on North Cape Road.
Malcolm Schaefer was pleased with his sale on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 that offered 27 Suffolk rams bred from the top bloodlines in Australia, including the Karinya and Pamellen bloodlines.
He opened the sale by speaking about his artificial insemination program and his new rams, including the half brother to the number 1 Suffolk ram listed in Australia this season.
Of the 49,000 Suffolk ewes listed on the records, Malcolm has number 5 and number 12 on the lamb eating quality index.
He is proud to continue working on getting some of the best Suffolk genetics onto the Island through his artificial insemination program.
He still has quality rams for sale if anyone is interested.
Dusty Cross from Nutrien Ag Solutions was the auctioneer and congratulated Malcolm for his data collection and presenting an excellent selection of rams with some of the best figures around.
The ram sales continue with Andrew and Bec Bennett's annual Bark Hut sale on Thursday, Oct. 6, offering about 120 white Suffolk and composite rams rams at their Rowland Hill Highway property.
The Taljar Polwarth Ram Sale will be held on the McArdle family's East West One property on Wednesday, Oct. 12, where about 50 rams will be on offer.
This is followed two days later with the Ella Matta ram sale at Stokes Bay on Friday, Oct. 14, offering 222 white Suffolk rams, 68 poll merino rams and 83 maternal composite rams.
Stokes Bay Genetics on Bark Hut Road has its Ultrawhite, multipurpose merino sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Deep Dene poll merino ram sale is Tuesday, Oct. 18, and finallyTurkey Lane Merino's sale is Friday, Nov. 4.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.