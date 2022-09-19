The Islander

SeaLink encourages you to take a friend to Kangaroo Island

Updated September 19 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remarkable Rocks in Flinders Chase National Park is a major attraction on Kangaroo Island. Picture supplied

Been dreaming of a holiday with friends or family to Kangaroo Island?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.