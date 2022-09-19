SeaLink encourages you to take a friend to Kangaroo Island

Been dreaming of a holiday with friends or family to Kangaroo Island?
Now you can make it a reality and save on ferry fares with SeaLink's Awesome Foursome Fare Deal.
Save 20 per cent when booking between four to eight return passenger ferry fares on the one booking and quoting the promo code AWESOME.
This amazing group deal is valid for travel from Oct. 16 to Dec. 16, 2022.
Kangaroo Island is the perfect group or family getaway destination. A true paradise with picturesque beaches, spectacular coastal scenery, stunning island landscapes, incredible Australian wildlife, award winning cellar doors, and action-packed activities for all ages.
Explore by car or on a tour. Whichever way there is so much to see, do and discover.
Visit a variety of intimate Cellar Doors like Islander Estate Wines, Dudley Wines, Springs Road Wines Cellar Door, or Bay of Shoals Wines and soak up the picturesque views while enjoying a glass or two of their superb wines.
Stop in at Kangaroo Island Spirits for some gin, vodka, and liqueur tastings in their new tasting rooms, or savour a beer at Kangaroo Island Brewery.
A sanctuary for wildlife, there are wildlife encounters at every corner.
At Raptor Domain see the amazing interactive Free Flight Birds of Prey Presentation and Fang-Tastic Venom/Reptile show.
At Kangaroo Island Hire a Guide be amazed at the abundance of animals that come out during the twilight hours on a 4WD Nocturnal Tour. Spot wallabies, brush-tailed possums, kangaroos, owls, and even little penguins.
For some fun and adventure head to the Little Sahara Adventure Centre and experience the thrills and spills of sandboarding or tobogganing down the Little Sahara sand dunes.
Visit Kangaroo Island Outdoor Action for a range of great tours including quad biking and kayaking along the Harriett River.
Discover Kangaroo Islands locally made products. Enjoy a Distillery tour at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery and Café and browse in their shop which boasts a wonderful range of 100 per cent pure Australian Eucalyptus Essential Oil products.
At Clifford's Honey Farm learn about the Ligurian honeybees, see a working beehive, taste varieties of pure Kangaroo Island Ligurian honey and sample their famous honey ice-cream.
Emu Lavender Farm and café is a must for lavender lovers. Experience a working lavender farm, enjoy lunch or a snack, and shop their range of lavender products from loose leaf teas to oils, body products and home care.
Get up close and personal and even swim with pods of dolphins with Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures or Kangaroo Island Ocean Safaris Tours, or take a half-day or full-day fishing charter with Emu Bay Fishing Charters and catch some famous King George Whiting.
For those without a car explore this breathtaking island and see all its major attractions on a one-day Kangaroo Island Experience tour or Kangaroo Island Sip & See tour.
The Kangaroo Island Experience tour showcases the islands highlights including a guided beach walk at Seal Bay Conservation Park, where wild Australian Sea-lions frolic and laze about on the beach, a visit to Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park to see Kangaroos and Koalas and spend an incredible afternoon at Flinders Chase National Park to see nature's Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch.
On the Kangaroo Island Sip & See day tour visit Raptor Domain to see the In-Flight Birds of Prey presentation, enjoy a guided tour at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery and an optional Cider Tasting, and at Clifford's Honey Farm experience a guided tour of the honey room and learn about the extraction process, taste a honey soft drink, and have the option to sample the Drunken Drone Brewery's Honey Wheat Ale.
Then take in the views at stunning Pennington Bay before heading to False Cape Wines cellar door for premium wine tasting.
With so much to do on Kangaroo Island, a comfortable bed is a must and accommodation is not a problem. From luxury retreats, hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, self-contained houses, units, and cottages, and even glamping, Kangaroo Island offers it all.
SeaLink's Awesome Foursome Fare deal is on sale from Sept. 21 until Dec. 15, 2022 and valid for travel from Oct. 16 to Dec. 16, 2022.
Save up to $176 based on eight adults travelling and the 20 per cent discount only applies to return passenger ferry travel and does not apply to vehicles.
For further information and bookings please phone 13 13 01, or visit: www.sealink.com.au/awesome
