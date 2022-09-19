SeaLink encourages you to take a friend to Kangaroo Island

On the Kangaroo Island Sip & See day tour visit Raptor Domain to see the In-Flight Birds of Prey presentation, enjoy a guided tour at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery and an optional Cider Tasting, and at Clifford's Honey Farm experience a guided tour of the honey room and learn about the extraction process, taste a honey soft drink, and have the option to sample the Drunken Drone Brewery's Honey Wheat Ale.

