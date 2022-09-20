KI Netball Association secretary Tracey Boxer retires after 16 years

Kangaroo Island Netball Association life members Tracey Boxer, Maggie Patterson and Sharon Gaskin along with members from all five netball clubs came together for a lunch at Emu Bay Lavender Farm on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
The occasion was to thank Tracey Boxer who is retiring from the KINA secretary position, which she has held for the last 16 years.
Tracey is staying on as the record officer and has held that position for 18 years.
Tracey is very humble in her many years of commitment to Kangaroo Island Netball association and has a wealth of knowledge.
She is greatly appreciated and respected by all the clubs on KI.
The lunch included lots of laughs and reminiscing of stories from over the years of netball on KI and association trips off Island.
Thank you again Tracey for your dedication and selflessness. - Bev Nolan
