The Islander

KI Netball Association secretary Tracey Boxer retires after 16 years

Updated September 20 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farewell lunch at Emu Bay Lavender for Tracey Boxer, resigning the position of KI Netball Association secretary, who received a posy of flowers. Life member Maggie Patterson also got a posy after her recent left knee replacement surgery. Picture by Jade Hinton

Kangaroo Island Netball Association life members Tracey Boxer, Maggie Patterson and Sharon Gaskin along with members from all five netball clubs came together for a lunch at Emu Bay Lavender Farm on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.