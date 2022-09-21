The Islander

Inspirational morning for Kangaroo Island Probus Club

Updated September 21 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:28am
Guest speaker Sara Hourez with Kangaroo Island Probus Club president Wendy Bennett. Picture by Marilyn Beck

For the September meeting, Kangaroo Island Probus Club had an enlightening, entertaining and inspirational morning with guest speaker Sara Hourez.

Local News

