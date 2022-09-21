For the September meeting, Kangaroo Island Probus Club had an enlightening, entertaining and inspirational morning with guest speaker Sara Hourez.
Present were 18 club members and one local visitor.
Sara has been living here on KI for just over 23 years, moving here after 40 years of inner city living in Sydney, with a year in Melbourne before her KI move.
She is an artist mostly working in acrylics on stretched canvas, also a relief school teacher and an enthusiastic poet, plus sometimes writes stories for children that she describes as disgusting.
Sara has had a variety of other top employment positions including secretary, administrator, program manager, board member and television director.
Sara received inspiration from a woman whom she worked for in the 1980s, namely Anne Deveson, who was a Royal Commissioner along with High Court Judge, Elizabeth Evatt.
Anne's advice to Sara was to always say "yes" to any opportunity.
If you found later that it was unsuitable, for example illegal or immoral, then you could quite reasonably back out, but if you said "no" straight away, you may never get that chance again.
A result of taking Anne's advice Sara was successful gaining a scholarship to study film in Prague.
The "yes" answer also brought her to KI, and the same answer provided the Probus group with her entertaining talk.
Sara described her time in Prague, stating that although breathtakingly beautiful, it was a very drab and sad place in the 80s.
There was no music, no colour, everything was grey and lifeless with no apparent joy.
No restaurants, theatres or cinemas and it was hard to find food to eat except potatoes and there were several tiny ice-cream outlets.
One had to line up outside a rare supermarket with a small wire basket and when finally your turn, found the shelves were very bare with toilet paper and female sanitary products not available either.
Inner Sydney was a challenge with so many opportunistic thieves.
There you have an old car, leave nothing useful inside it and make sure you handbag strap is always across your chest.
Don't make yourself a target, look confident and look like you can handle yourself, then, hopefully the thief will move on to an easier target.
The terrace house, where Sara lived had steel bars on all the widows and the front door had a bolted steel frame.
Sara related many other stories about the challenges of living in this area, always having to be alert and looking confident.
Kangaroo Island was an amazing change.
People would talk to you as you walked down the street, so it was never a quick walk.
Someone is always there to lend a hand if you need help.
Driving on KI was so different.
After being an expert in weaving in and out of Sydney traffic that Sara had to get used to, now she was using high beam on the car lights, meeting kangaroos and dealing with rough roads.
Sara said, as we all know, we live in a wonderful community.
Sara ended by reading her poem "Our Future".
In appreciation, Sara was presented with a bunch of flowers grown by a Probus member.
The October Probus meeting is a trip to the Parndana Wildlife Park, with a car pool taking place at the Lions Playground in Kingscote.
Visitors always welcome. - Jaffrey Drinkwater
