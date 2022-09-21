Student leaders from Kangaroo Island visit SA Parliament

Kangaroo Island Community Education student leaders visited the South Australian Parliament this week, Sept. 20, 2022.
The Year 8 and 9 leaders from KICE were the guests of Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell.
The leadership group come over and visit Parliament each year, he said.
"They also went to Government House and saw the statue of Queen Elizabeth II and visited Fred's Van and other charities," Mr Bignell said.
The students asked me to read a condolence motion for the Queen on their behalf in Parliament.
"They were there to see it and were acknowledged by the speaker," Mr Bignell said.
"They then went to the Upper House where they're stood with MPs for a minute's silence to honour the Queen."
KICE is a multi-campus school which was formed in 2005 as a result of a community initiative to review the model of education delivery on Kangaroo Island.
The three campuses: Kingscote, Parndana and Penneshaw have come together in a collaborative arrangement linking childcare, preschool and school education with a birth to lifelong learning focus.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
