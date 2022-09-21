The Islander
Student leaders from Kangaroo Island visit SA Parliament

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:41am
Student condolence motion read out in SA Parliament

Kangaroo Island Community Education student leaders visited the South Australian Parliament this week, Sept. 20, 2022.

