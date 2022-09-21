The Kangaroo Island Darts Association played its grand final on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Kangaroo Island Yacht Club.
Two teams fought it out for the A Grade Final and two for the B Grade Final.
With 12 Darts of Fury beating Tumeke 6-4.
Whilst Outkast beat Bye 6-2.
A great day was had by family and friends, and a hangi for lunch was just the icing on the cake.
For anyone interested in playing darts in the 2023 season, please come down to the yacht club on Tuesday nights or send through a message to put your name forward for a team to 0428 348 565.
All newcomers are welcome.
The next meeting to be held on March 7, 2023 at 7pm.
A Grade Winners "12 Darts of Fury" were Scott Rider, Justin Ward, Connor Turner and Dylan Turner.
B Grade Winners "Outkast" were Susie Niemann, Ann Turbill, Samantha Niemann, Daniel Helyar and Tim Horsfall.
Overall MVP was Dylan Turner and overall runner-up MVP was Scott Rider. - Susie Niemann
