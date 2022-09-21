The Islander

Kangaroo Island Darts Association holds its 2022 grand final

Updated September 21 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island Darts Association A Grade winners for 2022 were "12 Darts of Fury", consisting of KIDA runner-up MVP Scott Rider, Justin Ward, Connor Turner and KIDA MVP Dylan Turner. Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Darts Association played its grand final on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Kangaroo Island Yacht Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.