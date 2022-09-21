Fun day of lawn bowls at Birchmore RFDS fundraiser

Birchmore Bowling Club held another successful day raising $1997 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Starting with a delicious lunch of lasagne and salad, followed by sticky date pudding thanks to the RFDS Kangaroo Island Support Group ladies.
Then the players filled the rinks braving the threatening weather and chill in the air.
Fortunately, the weather cleared, and the games begun!
As usual there was roving eyes and ears on the lookout for any antics or misdemeanours worthy of a "fine".
Players and opponents alike keen to dob in each other. The fines pot raised $200!
At the end of the first game, the ladies served afternoon tea which was enjoyed by all, then it was back to the rinks.
Final scores were tallied, with not much between them all.
First place winners were Mike Grieg, Grant Flannigan, Maria Lehmann and Terry Lehmann.
Second place getters were Gwynne Cahill, Roger Cass, Theo Horbelt and Graham Oakley.
Third place was Yvonne Hams, Viv Willson, Peter Morris and Reg Willson.
NABA was awarded to Jackie Eastman, Michelle Barrett, Allen Eastman and Robert Barrett.
So, another successful day with $1997 going into the coffers of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
We are very proud of this event which has been running at Birchmore Bowling Club since 2006.
Of course, there are many hands behind the scenes to make things happen.
Thanks to the ladies preparing and serving meals, and a special mention to Merryl Henderson, who has made and donated the embroidered towels for the prizes since the inception of the competition.
Thanks to club members who volunteer their time and efforts before, during and after the event. This is a very big job - well done to you all.
So, with another one done and dusted, we'll see you all next year - on the rink. - Brenda Beal
