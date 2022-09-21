The Islander
Photos

Fun day of lawn bowls at Birchmore RFDS fundraiser

Updated September 21 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:39am
Birchmore Bowling Club held another successful day raising $1997 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

