Freemasons on Kangaroo Island are working with the community of Stokes Bay on the rebuild of its community hall, which was severely damaged by bushfires in January 2020.
After supportive visits in the two years since the devastating fires, South Australian Freemasons have been enthusiastic to find a way to contribute to the Stokes Bay Community Hall rebuild project.
In order to facilitate community gatherings once the rebuild is complete, it was identified that internal furnishings of commercial stacking tables and chairs would be required.
Representatives of Masonic Charities - the benevolent arm of Freemasons SA and NT - presented the $18,766 cheque to the Stokes Bay Community Hall committee on Sept. 17, 2022 at the Kingscote Bowling Club.
This generous donation by Freemasons SA and NT will enable the resilient people who live along the north coast of Kangaroo Island to re-establish a place where the community can celebrate, participate and congregate as they have over the past 60 years.
"Since the fire of 3 January 2020, we have all missed having a place to gather where we can celebrate, play sport, have church, meet to enjoy our community events, and organise wild, fun events for the whole Island like our fireworks night," Stokes Bay Community Hall committee secretary Kate Stanton said.
"The internal furniture purchase will give us a chance to provide the families that live along the north coast of Kangaroo Island with a space that will be fantastic for all sorts of community gatherings, and allow us to cater for small conferences, weddings and a range of community group meetings.
We are very thankful for the ongoing support from the Parndana Freemasons and those from off Kangaroo Island."
The donation will purchase around 14 stacking tables and 84 chairs, along with trolleys and associated equipment to allow for the setting up of various areas according to specific needs.
Grand master of Freemasons SA and NT, David Booker said he hoped the contribution to enable community members to come together for meals and gatherings will help KI on its road to recovery.
"The community of Stokes Bay is a proud one which has always worked hard to maintain and upgrade its own facilities, but now it needs our help," Mr Booker said.
"Our fraternity is only too pleased to help this respectful and inclusive community re-establish its own space to help it to move past the trauma of the 2019-2020 bushfires and become a focal point to gather again."
