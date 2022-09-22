The Islander

Freemasons donate $18,700 to new Stokes Bay Community Hall project on Kangaroo Island

Updated September 23 2022 - 12:38am, first published September 22 2022 - 11:56pm
Grand master Freemasons SA and NT, David Booker and a local Freemason present the donation to Paul Houston and Madeleine Kelly from the Stokes Bay Hall committee at the Kingscote Bowling Club on Sept. 17. Picture supplied

Freemasons on Kangaroo Island are working with the community of Stokes Bay on the rebuild of its community hall, which was severely damaged by bushfires in January 2020.

