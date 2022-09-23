It's time to down tools, put on your party shoes and celebrate the hard work of Kangaroo Island small and medium businesses and their employees.
Adelaide Training and Employment Centre is once again partnering with the Kangaroo Island Business Hub, a division of the Office for Small and Family Business, to bring the 2021/22 Yumbah Aquaculture Kangaroo Island Employment Awards.
The winners will be announced at a fantastic gala event on Friday, Oct. 7, 6pm till late, at the Kangaroo Island Airport.
The celebration will feature a nine-piece world music band from Adelaide, a three-course sit down meal created by Michelle Nimmo from Bites at the Bay, and a bar serviced by Kangaroo Island Spirits.
It will also be the launch of an exciting project being delivered by Festival Hire.
Now in its third year, the awards have been rebranded as the YBATTs - Youth Business Agribusiness Tourism and Trades - and employers and employees had a whopping 11 categories to choose from to nominate themselves or others.
ATEC and the Business Hub acknowledge the generosity of the various award partners.
In particular, Yumbah Aquaculture who did not hesitate to put themselves forward as the naming partner for the third year running.
"Yumbah is a passionate advocate for the hard-working employees and businesses of Kangaroo Island and is proud to continue supporting the KI YBATT Employment Awards for another year," said Susi Whithead from the Business Hub.
The National Emergency Management Agency and Festival Hire are major partners for the gala event which has allowed event organisers to keep down the cost of tickets to the gala.
Event partners also include SeaLink, Workforce Australia (Local Jobs), Junction Community Centre, Kangaroo Island Council, Kangaroo Island Spirits and KI Dragonfly Guesthouse.
We thank our media partners The Islander and 5KIx FM 90.7 and of course the partners of each of the Award Categories:
Nominations are in and so now it's TIME. TO. CELEBRATE.
Organise your table of 10 now so that you do not miss out. Single ticket purchases are of course allowed.
Purchase your tickets online: https://bit.ly/3ePSHuL
