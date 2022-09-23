The Islander

Understanding donor intent after the Kangaroo Island bushfire disaster

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:42am, first published 12:59am
Jena Ellis is completing a Research Masters through the Australian Centre of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies, Queensland University of Technology (QUT). Picture supplied

A Queensland University of Technology research project is looking into what motivates people to donate to disasters, such as the Kangaroo Island bushfires.

