Understanding donor intent after the Kangaroo Island bushfire disaster

A Queensland University of Technology research project is looking into what motivates people to donate to disasters, such as the Kangaroo Island bushfires.
Associate investigator Jena Ellis is hoping to speak to as many people who donated to any non-profit organisation or entity that provided disaster aid relief following the 2019-20 KI bushfires.
If you're over 18, and donated between $50 and $250 before January 30, 2020, now's your chance to have your say.
Three organisations have promoted the study, including Disaster Relief Australia, the Kangaroo Island Council and the Australian Red Cross.
Ms Ellis is completing a Research Masters through the Australian Centre of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies, Queensland University of Technology (QUT).
She said the study hopes to shed a light on donor intent and its impact on philanthropic accountability following a natural disaster.
The interview will take about 60 minutes and be conducted face-to-face in South Australia, through an online platform, such as Zoom, or over the telephone, whichever is the participant's preference.
Please note that this study has been approved by the QUT Human Research Ethics Committee, approval number 5467.
If you are interested in participating or learning more, please email Jena Ellis at jena.ellis@hdr.qut.edu.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.