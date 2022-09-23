The Islander

KI Bicycle Users Group spring ride takes in Kingscote and surrounds

Updated September 23 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:17am
Pictured at Cactus Cafe in Kingscote are Kangaroo Island Bicycyle Users Group riders Steve Gregor, Eric Baker, Jan Baker, Cheryl Casey, Bruce Somerfield, Jeff Wallace (sitting), Dave Potter, Jean Turner, Graeme Casey, Dave Creagh, Manfred Meidert (sitting) and Jenni Harris (sitting). Picture supplied (sitting)

The first ride for spring by the Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group (BUG) was undertaken on Sunday, Sept. 18 by 12 intrepid riders tackling the Kingscote and Surrounds brochure ride.

