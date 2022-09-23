The first ride for spring by the Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group (BUG) was undertaken on Sunday, Sept. 18 by 12 intrepid riders tackling the Kingscote and Surrounds brochure ride.
The BUG have produced a set of six brochures detailing various rides around the island with maps and information for fellow cyclists.
Check them out at your nearest tourist outlet.
The first of these - "Kingscote and Surrounds" - tackles the shared use trail along the seafront, Reeves Point, Dover Farm, the North Coast Road and then back to the shared path at Brownlow.
Our group started at Brownlow with showers threatening.
True to our fun and social ethos, we needed a break before even getting past Kingscote township, and so stopped for a coffee.
What good planning this turned out to be as we sheltered from the heaviest rain shower of the day while enjoying a great coffee at Cactus Café.
On to Reeves point where one member decided to take the easy option and miss the hill, so we needed to regroup at the cemetery before heading off into Dover Farm.
Meeting with some walking club members practicing for their upcoming Flinders trip enabled us to compare notes on the modes of transport, and of course decided bike riding was much superior.
Having regrouped we continued on through Dover Farm and back to the North Coast Road.
Strong head winds and muddy potholes kept everyone on their toes, and those with e-bikes feeling very superior.
Unfortunately one of our members had forgotten the pre-ride briefing about turning right at Ten Trees Road, and was so far in front that we just let him go - perhaps he just needed to call in at the Brewery?
The rest of us continued to the race course corner and then along the old main road and track to Burdon Drive.
This alternative to the main road was a bit lumpy and very muddy with some tricky culverts, but well worth it to stay away from the traffic.
We continued on down Links Road to join the shared path and complete the circle.
Back to Brownlow, just in time to miss the next major shower, for a barbecue lunch and debrief on the ride and life in general.
And yes our mislaid rider was waiting for us, wondering why we had taken so long!
The KI BUG is a non-profit social group aligned to Bike SA, which advocates for bike riding and improved infrastructure.
We have social rides once a month, including off Island at times. New members are always welcome.
The next BUG ride is Sunday, Oct. 16, so contact Cheryl Casey on 0438 830 351 for more information. - Jenni Harris
