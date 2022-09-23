Farm fire unit funding allocated, new CFS chief appointed

Almost 300 farmers across 45 local council areas in South Australia will receive grants to purchase essential firefighting equipment to keep lives, property and livestock safe.
A total of 276 farmers were successful in applying for 720 individual pieces of equipment, ranging from first aid kits and personal protective clothing to water pumps and complete Farm Firefighting Units (FFUs).
Reinstating the farm fire unit, or FFU, grant program was an election promise honoured by the current state government through a $2 million State Budget commitment.
Immediately upon opening applications in July, the program saw unprecedented demand.
More than 1200 applications were received for the first round of grants this year, demonstrating wide community support for this critical program.
The Regional Capability Community Fund (RCCF) was reinstated to oversee the grant program after being cancelled by the previous Liberal government in 2018.
FFU grants will reimburse approved purchases in full or a portion of a purchase from $200 to $3000.
All FFUs must be registered with the CFS to receive reimbursement. This will mean the FFUs become part of the integrated statewide approach to community safety.
Examples of items approved for funding include:
These grants will also be timely boost into local and rural economies, supporting the purchasing of new equipment.
The new funding is additional to what the CFS receives from the state government.
Below is a list of local government areas with the number of successful applicants in that area:
Minister for Emergency Services Joe Szakacs said he was delighted the FFU program was back.
"I am so proud to deliver funding for crucial firefighting equipment to help farmers keep their loved ones, properties and livestock safe," Mr Szakacs said.
"Each farmer that receives their grant will use the money proactively to protect their community.
"We understood the grants we promised as part of our election commitment would be popular, but to see more than 1200 individual applications was breathtaking.
"Farming communities told us loud and clear that this grant program was critical.
"When we formed government, we were committed to reinstating this immediately after being cancelled by the former government.
"Along with our CFS, farmers form a critical front-line protection for our community when fire threatens."
In other state firefighting news, Brett Loughlin has been appointed SA Country Fire Service chief officer.
Mr Loughlin replaces outgoing fire chief Mark Jones, who led the state's regional firefighters during the devastating 2019/20 bushfire season and will soon return to the United Kingdom.
The appointment of Mr Loughlin - a former CFS state duty commander who has held multiple senior firefighting positions since joining the NSW Rural Fire Service in 2015 - comes a little over two months until summer.
Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Adrian Pederick welcomed Mr Loughlin's appointment and farewelled Mr Jones after his three-year contract ended.
"Mr Loughlin has already forged an impressive and respected career with the CFS, and his experience and skill will help lead our amazing volunteer service well in the future," Mr Pederick said.
"Mr Loughlin worked closely with former federal police commissioner Mick Keelty on a crucial and comprehensive review into the CFS' response to the 2019/20 fires that tragically ripped through our state.
"That review was quickly accepted by the former Liberal government which acted swiftly on the recommendations, and 68 findings, with almost $100 million in funding dedicated to protecting lives and property.
"The $97.5m response was a much-needed investment in South Australia to keep our community safe and strong during bushfires."
