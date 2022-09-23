Sophie Were of MacGillivray will sail on the One and All tall ship thanks to sponsorship from SeaLink.
The Kangaroo Island ferry company is sponsoring the 15-year-old KI student for the October Youth Sailing Challenge.
Grateful for the sponsorship, Sophie is looking forward to this trip and meeting new friends.
Sophie was nominated by her teacher Barb McKimmie at Kangaroo Island Community Education.
"My reason for applying for this opportunity is that is sounds exciting and scary at the same time," Sophie wrote in her application.
"This will push me out of my comfort zone."
She attends the Parndana campus of KICE with 160 to 170 students, but only 11 in her year level.
"So I would love the opportunity to meet and make new friends."
She wrote about her connection to the ocean living on the Island.
And the trip would also give her "a new perspective on how the original settlers travelled to and from the Island and to understand the difficulties and challenges they faced."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
