The Islander

Kangaroo Island student Sophie Were to sail on One and All tall ship thanks to SeaLink

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:05am
Kangaroo Island youths back in 2020 sailed on the five-day Rotary Youth Sailing Challenge on board the tall ship One and All thanks to SeaLink. Photo by SeaLink

Sophie Were of MacGillivray will sail on the One and All tall ship thanks to sponsorship from SeaLink.

