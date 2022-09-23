Clayton Willson is organising a long-distance run around the Dudley Peninsula to raise funds for the Breakthrough Foundation.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, Clayton will be running the 67km around Dudley Peninsula with a couple of mates assisting, aiming to raise $10,000.
Clayton said he has been running about 40 kilometres each week in preparation for the event. He also ran in this year's KI Marathon.
The ultra-marathon-distance run starts and finishes in Penneshaw and takes the scenic route out to Cape Willoughby Lighthouse , then descending to Penneshaw via Binney's Track.
"I will be joined by a few great mates for some large segments of the run," Clayton said.
"I just want to help raise awareness and a few dollars for Breakthrough Mental Health Research Foundation.
This is for anyone who struggles with their mental health and to all the families that go through it with their loved ones."
Clayton's run follows the shearathon in memory of Simon Wheaton, which also raised money for Breakthrough and mental health research, and also the painting of the Blue Tree outside of Kingscote.
Breakthrough Mental Health Research Foundation is Australia's only dedicated mental health research foundation.
It supports ground breaking research that will help to transform the lives of those affected by mental health issues.
"Mental illness is going to be the biggest health challenge in our lifetime," it says.
"One in five Australians has a diagnosed mental health condition, and more people between 15-44 years are dying from suicide than any other cause. This is not acceptable."
