Kangaroo Island resident Clayton Willson to run ultra marathon for mental health awareness and Breakthrough Foundation

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:50am
Kangaroo Island resident Clayton Willson, pictured during the 2022 KI Marathon, will be running around Dudley Peninsula to raise funds for mental health research. Picture supplied

Clayton Willson is organising a long-distance run around the Dudley Peninsula to raise funds for the Breakthrough Foundation.

