CFS brigade holds training session at Kingscote power station

The Kingscote CFS brigade recently held a training session at the SA Power Networks generation station on Tinsmith Road at Brownlow.
The emergency back-up power generation station kicks in when supply to Kangaroo Island is lost from the marine cable.
The volunteer firefighters visited on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 and discussed what would happen if the power station was threatened by fire, how to keep power on and avoid a potential disaster.
But it was also a chance for SA Power Network staff to find out from the CFS how to best protect the site, by clearing dead trees and taking other measures.
CFS Kingscote brigade captain Mike Swayne said it was a really good example of how different agencies could work together for the good of the Island.
"We were advised on procedures that were in place and we offered an assessment of fuel loading around outside of power station fence line," Mr Swayne said.
The CFS meanwhile is urging residents to conduct pile burns and any hazard reduction in coming weeks, before the fire danger season begins, typically early December on KI.
"Now is probably a good time for burning any piles, as there is lots less risk," Mr Swayne said.
Kingscote CFS brigade is also recruiting members, and anyone interested in joining is encouraged to attend the Kingscote CFS station at 9am on Sundays.
In other power news, SA Power Networks in October will use a helicopter to conduct aerial inspections of its infrastructure on Kangaroo Island, as part of an essential preparation program for the 2022/23 bushfire season.
Where necessary, asset inspectors may undertake ground patrols.
Call 13 12 61 during business hours to find out more or visit: bit.ly/powerlineinspections
Meanwhile, SA Power Networks has launched a new recruiting drive for apprentices, with 52 new positions available in metropolitan and regional locations in 2022.
It's recruiting apprentices to work around regional South Australia, including on Kangaroo Island.
