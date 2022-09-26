Two state heritage listed cottages have arisen from the ashes after being burned down in the Kangaroo Island bushfires of 2019-20.
With only the stone walls remaining after the fire, careful stabilisation was carried out on the cottages under the guidance of a heritage architect, while the buildings were redesigned and rebuilt.
The now restored and accessible May's Homestead and Postman's Cottage are located in the heart of one of South Australia's most iconic national parks, Flinders Chase National Park.
The cottages are bookable online on the parks website for stays from Sept. 26, 2022 onwards.
Work is soon to get underway at another iconic KI site, Kelly Hill Conservation Park, which will undergo a significant site and infrastructure upgrade to create an improved visitor experience following the devastating bushfires.
All visitor infrastructure at the park was seriously damaged or destroyed by the fires, including the ticket office, public toilets, signage, cave tour shelter, interpretation and access paths, as well as the final section of the KI Wilderness Trail.
The upgrades will include the replacement of the cave entry building, including a new gathering and storytelling space, a new pathway with interpretation platforms to create an accessible and interactive journey to and from the cave entrance and new in-cave lighting and audio visual experience.
The park has been closed since the January 2020 bushfires, but is expected to reopen to the public from April 2023, including guided tours of Kelly Hill Caves.
National Parks and Wildlife Service is undertaking some temporary remedial works at the site to enable a limited number of "behind the scenes" guided tours to be undertaken during the upcoming school holidays while construction is underway.
The 'behind the scenes' tours will traverse Kelly Hill Conservation Park and go down into the Kelly Hill Caves system.
Participants will learn about the island's geology and heritage and experience the local bushfire recovery firsthand.
The tours will also provide a sneak peek of future plans for the Kelly Hill Conservation Park and the Kelly Hill Caves experience.
Tours will be available two days per week, Wednesdays and Saturdays only, from Sept. 28, 2022.
Tours will be capped at 15 people, with a minimum age of 12.
National Parks organised a free community day at Flinders Chase National Park and Kelly Hill Conservation Park for Kangaroo Island residents on Sunday, Sept. 25.
This information was only released to The Islander two days prior to the event.
NPWS Executive Director Mike Williams said it was wonderful to see the completion of works at May's Homestead and Postman's Cottage, to provide accessible and quality accommodation for visitors heading to Flinders Chase National Park.
"It's equally exciting to announce that works are about to commence at Kelly Hill Conservation Park, including upgrades in the Kelly Hill Caves themselves," he said.
"The caves showcase a very unique part of Kangaroo Island's geological landscape, allowing visitors to view a wide range of impressive formations, including stalagmites, helicities and column formations.
"Initially, specially curated tours will be offered in the closed park while construction is underway. It is expected a full tour schedule will return by April 2023."
