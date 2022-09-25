Police find printed guns on Kangaroo Island; 24yo man arrested

SA Police Serious Firearm Crime Investigation Section and Australian Border Force on Tuesday, Sept. 20 searched a property on Kangaroo Island, locating a 3D printer with several homemade firearms.
Police also allegedly found a number of homemade prohibited weapons, ammunition and a book containing instructions to manufacture explosives.
A 24-year-old Kangaroo Island man was arrested for serious firearms offences including manufacture of firearms, possess prescribed firearms, possess ammunition without licence, insecure ammunition, possess prohibited weapons and possess instructions for making explosive device.
ABF Acting Border Force superintendent Tom Williams said that his officers continued to remain vigilant of illegal firearm activity to ensure criminal actors did not get the opportunity to endanger members of the community.
"The ABF works tirelessly in protecting the community by targeting those seeking to create or import illicit firearms through advanced analytical techniques and technology," Mr Williams said.
"We work closely with our partner agencies to disrupt criminals seeking to obtain illegal firearms and firearm parts which can potentially harm the Australian community."
The man has been bailed to appear in the Kingscote Court on Nov. 21, 2022.
