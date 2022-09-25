The Islander

Police find printed guns on Kangaroo Island; 24yo man arrested

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:15am, first published September 25 2022 - 11:55pm
The 3D printed weapons allegedly seized on Kangaroo Island by SA Police and the Australian Border Force on Sept. 25, 2022. Picture supplied

SA Police Serious Firearm Crime Investigation Section and Australian Border Force on Tuesday, Sept. 20 searched a property on Kangaroo Island, locating a 3D printer with several homemade firearms.

