A haircut to "mullet" over

With suicide as the leading cause of death in Australians aged 18 to 24, it's time to show you're all ears for mental health research this September. By signing up to "Mullets for Mental Health", you can help fund research, all while having a groovy haircut that's business in the front and a party at the back.
Kangaroo Island local, 14-year old Jaxon Johnson has a terrific mullet. It could even be the best in Australia. He has just been crowned winner of the Mulletfest competition at the Red CentreNATS event in Alice Springs. Stemming from winning that event, he will go on to compete on the national stage in December in NSW.
Many other proud mullet wearers this September, including Jaxon, will be raising funds for mental health. Go to mulletsformentalhealth.org.au for more information.
