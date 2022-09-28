The Islander

A haircut to "mullet" over

September 28 2022 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mason Florance, who turned 10 years old on Sept. 24, 2022, has rocked his mullet since 5 years old and now has one of the best on the Island. Picture supplied
Mitchell Booker from Kingscote shows off his mullet. Picture supplied
Connor Harkness, with his six-month mullet, loves Bailey Smith's mullet from the Bulldogs but he's a die-hard Adelaide Crows fan too. Picture supplied
Lachlan Jamieson of Haines is sporting a great mullet. Picture supplied
Jaxon Johnson has been awarded for his mullet. You can make a contribution to Jaxon's fundraiser at www.mulletsformentalhealth.org.au Picture supplied

With suicide as the leading cause of death in Australians aged 18 to 24, it's time to show you're all ears for mental health research this September. By signing up to "Mullets for Mental Health", you can help fund research, all while having a groovy haircut that's business in the front and a party at the back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.