Kangaroo Island Legacy Group over the last month has actively raised funds for widows of lslanders, who served in the military forces.
Legacy supports the partners and children of veterans who have served in wars from World War 1 and World War 2, to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Legacy Week 2022 ran from Aug. 28 to Sept 3.
Legacy Group KI chairman Pierre Gregor said that the Legacy Badge Day on Kangaroo Island raised about $1200.
Legatees Stuart Boxer and Michael Pengilly manned a stall outside Drakes in Kingscote and reported that numerous local residents happily donated money without accepting a pen or other items that were part of the fund raising merchandise on sale, Mr Gregor said.
At Penneshaw, legatee Jeff Howard arranged a Legacy Golf Day, where participants enjoyed the Ambrose competition and a barbecue.
The event also raised more than $1200.
"Our Islanders never ceases to amaze," Mr Gregor said.
"The support and generosity displayed at these fundraising endeavours has been consistent over the years and manifests itself in many ways and is epitomised by the recent unsolicited, and much appreciated, donation of $1000 by the Kangaroo Island Lions Club."
There are several WW2 and Vietnam widows on Kangaroo Island, who have been, and still are, beneficiaries of Legacy support via its legatees Richard Ley, Stuart Boxer, Neil Arnold, Michael Pengilly, Jeff Howard and Greg Miller.
Mr Gregor said that fundraising on Kangaroo Island was also supported via the farming community by way of the donation of fleeces, and as Christmas approaches, the sale of Legacy puddings.
