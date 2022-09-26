The Islander

Legacy Week 2022 on Kangaroo Island - a giving community

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:59am
Erica Barrett lays a wreath for the War Widows Association at the Vietnam Veteran's Day ceremony on Kangaroo Island on August 18, 2022. Picture by Stan Gorton

Kangaroo Island Legacy Group over the last month has actively raised funds for widows of lslanders, who served in the military forces.

