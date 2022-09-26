Join the crew at The Shearing Shed on Kangaroo Island with special guest chef Kat Williams and her family, as they take you on a trip from KI to the Mediterranean.
"I'm Kat, SA born, of Greek heritage with an impressive CV a mile long which I'll talk about when we meet," she said.
"All you need to know now is that I can cook, so I'll be cooking and hosting a Mediterranean dinner, featuring KI produce with my daughters, son and husband. I look forward to cooking for you."
Join Kat and her family at 6.30pm on Saturday, Oct, 22, 2022 to enjoy a delicious array of tapas cuisine paired with local wine, beer and live music.
The Shearing Shed, located just west of Parndana, was once a busy shed shearing 1000's of merino sheep, set in rolling farm paddocks with sunsets to warm your soul.
The Shearing Shed is now lovingly restored, complete with an open fire and an 1860's grand piano, leaving every visitor feeling uplifted and with memories to last a life time.
Exclusive 50 tickets only, ticket price is all inclusive of food, wine and music. Get your tickets at Eventbrite here
Mediterranean meets KI is part of the Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance "Chef's Table" event.
This event was jointly funded by the federal and state of South Australia under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.