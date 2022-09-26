The Islander

Special guest chef Kat Williams at The Shearing Shed on Kangaroo Island

Updated September 26 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:43am
Kat Williams and her family are visiting The Shearing Shed on Kangaroo Island for an evening of Mediterranean cuisine. Picture supplied

Join the crew at The Shearing Shed on Kangaroo Island with special guest chef Kat Williams and her family, as they take you on a trip from KI to the Mediterranean.

