The Islander

SA Thunderbirds and lifelong friends Georgie Horjus and Lucy Austin pull on green and gold for Fast5 World Series of netball

Updated September 27 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:12am
Lifelong friends and South Australian netball stars Lucy Austin and Georgie Horjus have been selected in the 2022 Australian Fast5 side. Picture by Netball SA/Sarah Reed

South Australian stars Georgie Horjus and Lucy Austin are set to pull on the green and gold together, after being selected in the 2022 Australian Fast5 side.

