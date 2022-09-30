There are 11 candidates vying for a position on the nine-seat Kangaroo Island Council and two possible mayors.
James Newcomer will top the mayoral ballot, followed by incumbent Mayor Michael Pengilly. We will feature profiles on the mayoral candidates in coming weeks.
Ballots will be mailed out to all those who are eligible to vote between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, and by Saturday, Nov. 12, we will know the new elected members of the Kangaroo Island Council.
Here are the profiles of 11 council candidates, in the order of the ballot, as supplied by the candidate or from the Electoral Commission SA website:
Council decisions and actions affect our lives and shape the future of our community.
From the vibrancy of our towns, protection of our valuable natural environment, sustainability of our businesses and industries, and quality of life for our residents, council has an influential role to play.
This is also true for decisions made by state and federal governments and corporations whose policies and operations have a direct impact on Island life.
The role of council as our advocate is often overlooked and yet is key in ensuring that the Island's voice is heard and considered on important issues such as transport, infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and health and social services.
It is vital that community values, needs and aspirations inform the decisions they make.
Building on and fostering increased collaboration between the Council and community will be a focus of mine, ensuring all perspectives are considered and a shared vision is pursued.
If elected I will seek to increase our level of engagement and influence with government to drive an agenda closely aligned to our community's vision for the future.
A future that makes Kangaroo Island one of the most liveable regions in our State.
One that recognises the importance of our natural environment to our quality of life, our ability to adapt to a changing climate, and future economic sustainability.
My forebears first came to Kangaroo Island in 1858 and farmed in the Emu Bay area.
I am a fifth generation Islander. My love and care for the island and its community is part of who I am.
I live in Brownlow on an 11-acre lifestyle block, and I have a few sheep, a few chickens and a large garden. I feel blessed to live on and have such a lifestyle on our beautiful island.
I completed my schooling at Kingscote Area School in 1970 and since then I have worked in many different areas including, horticulture, tourism, hospitality and joint owner of two businesses.
Currently I work part time for the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board and have managed the KI Native Plant Nursery for the last 15 years.
I plan to retire next year and should I be elected, give my time and energy to my role in council.
I have a long history of volunteering within my Island community, currently nearly 20 years with the Kingscote ambulance crew, a convenor for the Kingscote Show and helping in the kitchen Friday nights at the Yacht Club.
Although I have no particular agenda for wanting to represent my island and community as a councillor, I am keenly interested in the environment, a more sustainable tourism industry, health care services and the Islands development and economic growth, particularly in farming as I believe that industry will provide major economic benefits to the island in the future.
There has been great change in the culture of the island in my lifetime, it is important to adapt to change and be aware, not just on island but especially now, worldwide.
Our local councillors' decisions affect all aspects of how we live and work, our culture and how we are viewed from abroad.
It's important that the right decisions are made now, for a sustainable and bright economic future.
If elected I will respect the trust you have given me to make the right decisions, ensuring transparency and acting with integrity on behalf of the Kangaroo Island community.
Fifth generation farming Islander, Rosalie, has had sufficient experience in council to understand its operating mechanisms.
In renominating she purposes to continue advocating for reduced rates liability and debt reduction, but improvement in road quality through wise resource management.
She holds traditional values. and does not support reusing cemetery plots or the loss of community lands.
Rosalie is mindful of current economic, regulatory, and social pressures on ratepayers and residents. A fiscal conservative, she holds dear the ideals of free enterprise and liberty.
She believes that the vital role of the provision of services like roads, footpaths, cemeteries, and rubbish management must be council's primary focus.
If elected she will listen, and uphold those good things that are important to you.
Having worked at council in senior roles for over six years, as community affairs manager and director community development, I understand council's processes and procedures, both in the council chamber and administration, and how council interacts with community.
As such, I appreciate the need for good governance and a positive culture, to help get things done more efficiently, effectively and thoughtfully.
If elected I will serve our community with honesty, integrity, fairness and independence, and my usual energy and enthusiasm.
I believe in:
I look forward to making a difference, by being an active and progressive member of council who is willing to listen, be available, and voice community concerns - while staying firmly focused on outcomes.
My background is in journalism, public relations, marketing communications and business development.
I have lived here for 22 years with my wife Helen and my three boys ,we have farming country at Parndana.
I have been on council for the last four years.
We have had a very challenging four years which I never want to see again ,but it has been outstanding to be able to stand up and lobby for all of KI .
I feel we have done so much but there is still so much to be done so I ask for your permission to continue with my current role as your elected member.
As a retired city engineer, having served 12 years as a Councillor, my reason for seeking another term is my desire to continue representing the best interests of the local community and have an input in Council's services, development of policies and maintenance of infrastructure.
My main issues are the current deficit and debt, selling off community assets, rising rates and charges and unsafe roads and footpaths.
If re-elected, I will focus on resource allocation and provision for better plant and equipment for maintaining roads and delivering services and ensure decisions on new infrastructures are based on cost-benefit analysis.
Although public housing is not a core function of local government, my view is that Council still has an obligation to encourage development of more affordable rental housing and quality accommodation for aged citizens requiring care.
The issues with drainage, parking layouts and tripping hazards from wheel stops created by the revamping of Dauncey Street will be on my agenda to rectify.
While Biochar is a good option for processing fire-damaged timber, I will still support initiatives for exporting timber logs and products off the Island, providing the operations would not be at the expense of road safety, tourism and the quality of life of the local community.
I have been a ratepayer on Kangaroo Island for 18 years and live in American River.
I retired after some 30 years in various positions with local, state and federal government, and hold a Graduate Certificate in Management from Curtin University.
I'm an active member with the CFS and was previously the president of two local volunteer community organizations.
I was appointed to council in May 2021 and have committed to serving the ratepayers of Kangaroo Island during my tenure as an elected member.
My priorities as a councillor are to be accessible, contribute to financially responsible decision-making, support community groups and bring a balance of views to the Chamber.
Kangaroo Island faces the challenges of isolation, so maintaining a high profile and advocacy are crucial.
I undertake, if re-elected, to continue my service based on sound practice, transparency, consultation and responsiveness. I have no affiliations with any political party and no vested commercial interests.
Having become involved in our community through employment, sporting clubs and industry bodies over the last 16 years, I feel I have an understanding of our local community.
I believe I can bring the experience of over 50 years in various working and managerial roles in retail and tourism to our council.
I will work in best interest of all segments of our community. Whether it be tourism, agriculture, aquaculture, arts or our retirees - each should be afforded strong equal representation.
We need to protect what we have and to build a strong vibrant economy through communication, sound financial decisions and mutual respect for each other.
Born and educated in SA with family ties to the Island dating back to the 1950s.
After leaving school joined the Royal Australian Navy in 1966 and served for seven years including 10 months tour of duty in Vietnam.
Following on from the Navy, I joined the Coles Myer group and worked for 30 years in several roles, including store manager, buyer and regional merchandise manager in South Australia and Victoria.
Moving to the Island, we arrived in 2006 and set about building our house in Kingscote.
I commenced work as a manager at Bay Of Shoals Winery where I remained for 10 years before joining Kangaroo Island Spirits in 2016 remaining there for 4.5 years.
I have served on the KI Grape Growers, KI Food & Wine Association and Kingscote Golf Club committees, and currently serve as secretary and treasurer of the KI Racing Club, a member of Legacy KI and a board member of the KI Tourism Alliance.
I am a long term resident having run a farming business with my husband for many years in the Vivonne area, been a tour guide and driver, but now reside near Emu Bay.
Have always been a curious and active member in local community including sport, school, show and agri-politics.
The last four years as an elected member has been rewarding and challenging steering our way through unprecedented events, namely bushfire and COVID.
Reducing debt, being economically efficient and responsible and sourcing grant monies has meant gains for the community during this time.
As a team person I hope to be part of the future, making Kangaroo Island a good place to do business, but also an accepting, safe haven for locals and tourists alike.
Now is time for consolidation of the basic services in roads, maintenance of infrastructure and looking at community needs and to do this with leadership, honesty and integrity.
I have served as deputy mayor of Kangaroo Island for the past four years. I believe I have brought stability and integrity to the role, and a strong commitment to good governance.
As a member of Council's Audit and Risk Committee, I have advocated for a cautious and responsible approach to financial and risk management, especially in relation to borrowings.
My wife Jennie and I love being part of this strong, caring, resilient community. I am standing for Council again because I feel a deep sense of responsibility to give back to all those who have welcomed and supported us during the past twenty years.
I have had significant experience as a director of companies in the education, tourism, employment and financial management sectors. I also have served in leadership roles in UNESCO, overseas aid projects and universities. These positions have taught me to be a good listener and a positive but determined negotiator.
I remain strongly committed to:
I am a justice of the peace and civil celebrant resident in Penneshaw, attend Penneshaw Progress Association meetings, and a committee member of the Penneshaw Community Business Centre.
I am a Friend of Dudley Peninsula Parks and the Island Seed Production Garden, Member of the Dudley Walkers and Wildlife Network, Secretary of the Island Garden Club and on the Art Museum Committee.
My secondary and tertiary education career, plus my sports involvement, spread across country South Australia.
These teaching and leadership positions, coaching and umpiring, inform my collegial approach to working with groups and committees.
Through local grass roots community service I bring experience to care for our island-wide environment, our distinct rural and urban communities and our very diverse businesses.
I will work positively with council to support and encourage all residents in our pursuits of a sustainable, economically strong and life-enriching Island.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.