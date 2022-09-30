The Islander
Council Elections

2022 Kangaroo Island Council election candidate profiles

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Local Government Association banner encouraging locals to nominate themselves and run for office. Picture supplied

There are 11 candidates vying for a position on the nine-seat Kangaroo Island Council and two possible mayors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.