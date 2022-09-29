Kangaroo Island is well represented in the 2022 South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards.
Yumbah Aquaculture is a finalist in four categories: Sustainability Award, Mental Health and Wellbeing Award, Business Excellence Award and, finally, Export Award.
The company is about to expand its operation on Kangaroo Island, but also grows abalone in Port Lincoln and Victoria.
Meanwhile, Kangaroo Island Fresh Garlic was listed in the Consumer Award Top 20 list.
Winners of the 2022 South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on Nov. 11, 2022.
Yumbah Aquaculture chief executive officer David Wood welcomed the news of being a four-time finalist.
"We are thrilled to be shortlisted as a finalist across four categories at this year's South Australia Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards," Mr Wood said.
"The theme for this year's awards shines a spotlight on the passion, innovation and unity that characterises the South Australian food and beverage industry and we're pleased to be considered a company that embodies these values.
"This recognition is a testament to the strength of our people, who are committed to enriching our operations so we can deliver our sustainable, premium shellfish offering from our farms, including our product from Kangaroo Island to across the world.
"Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted. We are looking forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements of winners across the Sustainability, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Business Excellence and the Export Award categories."
