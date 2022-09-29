The Islander
Business

Kangaroo Island businesses well represented at 2022 Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
Yumbah Aquaculture is a finalist in four categories in the 2022 South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards for its land-based farmed abalone produced on Kangaroo Island and elsewhere. Picture by Yumbah Aquaculture

Kangaroo Island is well represented in the 2022 South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards.

