The Islander

Builder appointed for Stokes Bay Hall rebuild on Kangaroo Island

Updated September 28 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:07am
Adelaide-based builder Aube Projects has been appointed to rebuild the bushfire-devastated Stokes Bay Community Hall on Kangaroo Island.

Local News

