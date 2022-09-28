Builder appointed for Stokes Bay Hall rebuild on Kangaroo Island

Adelaide-based builder Aube Projects has been appointed to rebuild the bushfire-devastated Stokes Bay Community Hall on Kangaroo Island.
The hall was severely damaged during the devastating Black Summer bushfires.
In the wake of the fires, Prince's Trust Australia partnered with the Stokes Bay Community Hall Committee to assist with the rebuild of this important community centre.
The committee has awarded the tender for building works to Aube Projects, an Adelaide-based design and construction business with local ties and experience on Kangaroo Island.
The committee was impressed by their experience, local knowledge and dedication to local procurement.
Building is expected to commence in October, with completion expected in September 2023.
Since February 2020 Prince's Trust Australia has played an essential role in the rebuild process, facilitating community consultation, the development of the design concept, project management and fundraising, to ensure that the community has a place to gather again for generations to come.
Prince's Trust Australia, which is the Australian charity of King Charles, brought together a dedicated team of professional consultants many of whom kindly donated their services and time.
Stokes Bay Community Hall Committee chairperson Madelyn Kelly welcomed the announcement.
"The Stokes Bay community is thrilled that we are another momentous step closer to regaining our meeting place," Mrs Kelly said.
"Already there is talk of what events we are looking forward to and new ideas to create more socialising.
Our wholehearted thanks to Princes Trust Australia and all those associated with it for your ongoing support, what a journey but now we will see all of the hard work come to fruition."
The project is close to the heart of Aube Projects general manager Amanda Strazdins, who grew up on Kangaroo Island.
"It is incredibly special to have the opportunity to play an integral part in rebuilding what I know is such an important place for the Stokes Bay Community," she said.
" Our Aube Projects team, both locally and in Adelaide, are grateful for the opportunity to contribute their skills and expertise to a project that goes beyond the bricks and mortar."
Prince's Trust Australia and the Stokes Bay Community Hall Committee thanked all supporters and donors, including the Kangaroo Island Council, the state government and the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grant program, which provided the $1.7 million needed to commence construction.
The Trust also thanked its core project consultant team, Ashley Halliday Architects, WGA (Wallbridge Gilbert Aztec), Lucid Consulting, MBM Quantity Surveyors and Katnich Dodd, as well as Prince's Trust Australia patrons Alexandra and Julian Burt, Ken Harrison AM, KSJ & Jill Harrison OAM, DSJ, Barry Janes and Paul Cross, and Dr Patricia Michell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.