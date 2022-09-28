The 2022 SA Nature Festival brings several events to KI, including a film, textile creation and a book launch.
Nature Festival runs from October 6-18 and features more than 300 events across SA, celebrating the incredible nature we have at our fingertips in South Australia.
The special screening of Island to Outback by en plein films at the American River Hall at 4.30pm on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, which is also a fundraiser for the Art Museum of KI.
Island to Outback by KI filmmakers, en plein air, features a group of island artists who travelled to Coward Springs in 2018. It was shown in competition at some of the world's major short film festivals and now you have a chance to see it too.
The event also includes a curry dinner and an exhibition of historical KI art. But, it's a fundraiser so there'll be an auction and raffle as well with prizes donated by generous island businesses, including: State Theatre Company South Australia, Quentin Chester, Sealink, KI Source, False Cape Wines, Bush Organics, Cape Hart Wilderness Retreat, Deb Sleeman, Womadelaide, The Islander Estate, Blue Seas Beach House, KI Shellfish, Art Gallery of SA, KI Spirits and more to come.
Other Nature Festival events include a blue gum textile dying session hosted by the KI Art Society at 10am on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the community centre.
While there is also the launch of the book Letting the Summer Go by Alice Teasdale at 1pm on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Big Quince Print.
Finally happening all week between Oct. 8 and Oct. 16 is work on a neglected street garden adjacent to Kangaroo Island Gallery, which will be transformed into an attractive, cared-for garden.
Other events include:
Warm and Light exhibition at KI Gallery, Murray Street Kingscote, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30.
Winds of Change exhibition at KI Artworks Gallery, Baudin Beach, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 15.
Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail, between Frenchmans Terrace and Mary Seymour Lane Penneshaw, is always open and now features a new mosaic of Kangaroo Island endemic birds made by Penneshaw school students with Birdlife Australia.
Check out www.naturefestival.org.au
