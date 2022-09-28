The Islander

2022 SA Nature Festival hosts events on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:21am, first published 3:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The special screening of Island to Outback by en plein films at the American River Hall at 4.30pm on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, which is also a fundraiser for the Art Museum of KI.

The 2022 SA Nature Festival brings several events to KI, including a film, textile creation and a book launch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.