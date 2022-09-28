Shorebird conservation workshops coming up on Kangaroo Island

BirdLife Australia will host two hooded plover conservation workshops, where Kangaroo Island locals can learn all about our local beach-nesting birds and how to help them.
The first workshop is 10am Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at the Vivonne Bay General Store and the second on 9.30am Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at The Shed, American River.
RSVP to renee.mead@birdlife.org.au
The project is supported by Glenelg Hopkins CMA and delivered by BirdLife Australia with funding from the National Landcare Program.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.