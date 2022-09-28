The Islander

Shorebird conservation workshops coming up on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:22am
Hooded plover. Picture by J. Grund.

BirdLife Australia will host two hooded plover conservation workshops, where Kangaroo Island locals can learn all about our local beach-nesting birds and how to help them.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

