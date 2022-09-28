The Islander

Kangaroo Island | Food Wine and Art Guide 2022

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:21am, first published September 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island Spirits. Picture supplied.

It's been a big couple of years for Kangaroo Island: bushfires and Covid-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.