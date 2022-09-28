Kangaroo Island | Food Wine and Art Guide 2022

It's been a big couple of years for Kangaroo Island: bushfires and Covid-19.
The island has somewhat recovered now, and has received many tourists from mainland Australia and overseas, wanting to experience the abundance of food, culture and creativity that the community has to offer.
New businesses have been established and old ones are as reputable as ever.
Read the Kangaroo Island | Food Wine Art Guide here.
With wineries such as Bay of Shoals and False Cape Wines, to incredible restaurant experiences like Gastronomo, all the way to creative youths being celebrated, there's something on Kangaroo Island for everyone. You'll just have to go to see for yourself!
From the team at The Islander.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.