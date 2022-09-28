Dolphin rescued at Snelling Beach on Kangaroo Island

Caroline Paterson was involved in the rescue of a dolphin on Snelling Beach on Kangaroo Island on August 31, 2022.
Caroline, who lives at Parndana, happens to be a KI representative for BirdLife Australia and conducts regularly checks on the nesting shorebirds on KI's north coast beaches.
She was walking on the beach by herself when she spotted the solitary dolphin floundering in the shallows.
Fortunately, a family on the beach assisted in the rescue and here is Caroline's story, which has a happy ending!
"Sometimes you find yourself where you need to be. Yesterday, on my day off I found myself the only person enjoying a walk on Snelling's Beach," Caroline posted after the event.
"A change of plans led me there to check on the local pair of Hooded Plovers to see if they were nesting.
"After half an hour of enjoying their behaviour from a distance, I headed back along the beach and noticed a dolphin very close to the shore.
"The sea was choppy with a very low tide and as I got closer I realized the dolphin was beached on a sand bar.
"I tried unsuccessfully to help her, but she was stuck and rolling on her side, with water getting into her blowhole.
"I knew I needed to get help so drove across the road and up the hill to get phone range, where the homestead staff lent me a sheet.
"The beach was still our own and I tried again using the sheet as a sling but could not get her out deep enough and we were both exhausted.
"I was resigned to the fact she would drown, when a small family came into view. Alex, Kate and their two small children, Amelie and Charlie, were such a welcome sight.
"Alex helped me get her out deep enough and she slowly swam, wobbly at first, out to sea. What an experience and good use of some rusty marine mammal training from my past life!"
Well done Caroline and well done to the family.
The Islander has contacted Kangaroo Island / Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch group for its view on the dolphin and its stranding.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
