COVID vaccinations provided at Kangaroo Island pharmacy

Kangaroo Island residents will now receive their COVID vaccinations at the Island's pharmacy.
The TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacy will now provide COVID vaccinations for the KI community from Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 15 Murray Street, Kingscote.
Appointments will be available every Thursday, alternating between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up.
Bookings are essential and can be made via https://bit.ly/3fqVw5L. Please bring your Medicare card to your vaccination appointment.
Vaccinations for infants aged 6 months to 5 years of age who meet eligibility criteria are next available at the Cook Community Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in addition to all doses for ages 5 and up in Kingscote and Penneshaw.
For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3LW4OmM
After 15 months of providing COVID vaccinations on Kangaroo Island, Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network welcomes Patrick Tiong and his pharmacy team, to the COVID vaccination program.
Vaccinations over the past two years have been offered at clinics at the town hall and also the Cook Community Centre, by specialist teams from SA Health and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
