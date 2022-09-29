The Islander

COVID vaccinations provided at Kangaroo Island pharmacy

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network vaccinator Chrissie Jarman pictured with local pharmacist Patrick Tiong outside the TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacy at Kingscote, where COVID vaccines are now being provided to Kangaroo Island residents. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island residents will now receive their COVID vaccinations at the Island's pharmacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.