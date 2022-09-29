Blowfly research project underway on Kangaroo Island

An innovative research project is underway to try and eradicate sheep blowfly on Kangaroo Island.
Blowflies cannot fly across from the mainland, allowing for the eradication.
The South Australian Research and Development Institute is leading the $3.45 million pilot program to produce sterile flies, funded as part of the Island's bushfire recovery.
SARDI entomologist Maarten van Helden said blowfly caused flystrike, which was a disease that affects the health of sheep and wool, causing significant economic loss.
The first phase of the project was to set up a facility to develop a sterile insect technique (SIT) for sheep blowfly.
The facility will be at the old grain handling area on the corner of Ten Trees and North Coast roads just outside of Kingscote, made available by the KI Council.
It should open early next year and the project aims to grow sterile male flies to mate with females in the field.
This results in female blowflies not being able to lay eggs.
The technique is already widely used successfully for other fly species, such as fruit flies and screw-worm flies.
Mr van Helden said it was great to have the cooperation of local landowners, with three properties across KI already being used for fly releases and trapping.
The SARDI entomologists were also working with agriculture students at the Parndana campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education, who will assist with trapping and monitoring.
A successful sterile insect technique program on Kangaroo Island will:
This was better for the animals and would help maintain Kangaroo Island's clean green image, Mr van Helden said.
The project is expected to create two full-time and five part-time roles on the Island.
The next phase has already seen sterile insect technique blowfly releases on Kangaroo Island properties.
The goal was to deliver large scale releases and eradicate sheep blowfly from Kangaroo Island over four to five years, Mr van Helden said.
This project is an initiative of the Local Economic Recovery Program, which is jointly funded by the state and federal governments under the National Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
