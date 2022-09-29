The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal has awarded $153,428 to nine community groups and not-for-profit organisations across regional SA.
And thanks to FRRR's Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program, 130 projects across remote, rural and regional Australia will share in $1,663,531 in grants.
These projects are all community-led initiatives that will have a direct benefit to the people living in the local area.
For the first time, the SRC grant recipients have been divided into three streams:
This round will also see 25 projects receive funding to support the ongoing recovery from the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires.
These projects will share $410,519, with organisations such as the Kingscote Men's Shed using the grant for a project focussed on empowering the men of the bushfire impacted region, as well as a coastal habitat rehabilitation.
The Men's Shed at Kingscote used a FRRR grant to repair and install a historic rail cart at Pioneer Park on The Esplanade.
The Men's Shed received $15,056 under the title: "Improving Social Wellbeing and Coastal Habitat Post-Bushfires; Meaningful Activity to Enhance Connection for Men on Kangaroo Island".
The grant was meant to empower the men of a bushfire impacted region to engage in social activities, while supporting a coastal habitat rehabilitation project.
Also on Kangaroo Island, the yacht club was a previous recipient of a FRRR Strengthening Rural Communities grant.
A full list of grant recipients is available on FRRR's website
This program always accepts applications. Local NFPs and community groups are encouraged to review the expanded program guidelines and apply. More information about the SRC program is available at www.frrr.org.au/src
To support grants like this through FRRR, make a tax-deductible donation at frrr.org.au/giving/.
