The 5KIx-FM 90.7 community radio on Kangaroo Island held an open day, working bee and sausage sizzle on the recent public holiday on Sept. 22, 2022.
Among those present were station chairperson Christine Rourke, as well as presenters including Lisa, secretary, and Pete Nash and Stephen Mitchell.
There was also a surprise appearance of George the bilby that was "kidnapped" at the recent SA Community Broadcasters Conference, attended by Christine and Lisa.
George will be making the rounds among local businesses and tourist spots over the coming year.
The crew got out the paintbrushes to paint the interior of the station building on Dauncey Street, all part of ongoing redevelopment plans.
The front room is being spruced up to be a media room for meetings, interviews and workshops, while a back room is being turned into a green room for guests.
Finally, the studio and office will be renovated.
The holiday meet-up was also a chance for the station to take bookings for another media training day, for locals to see behind the scenes how a station works, and have a go at chatting on air.
Not-for-profit groups can book in for a monthly chat on what services they have to offer Islanders.
If you want to get involved in the station or to be interviewed, then contact Lisa on 0400 166 538.
