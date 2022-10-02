Yumbah Aquaculture is proud to accept the South Australian Premier's Export Award in the Agribusiness, Food and Beverage category for 2022.
The award recognises SA businesses for their outstanding international success in the field of agricultural products, services or technology including farm production, manufactured foods and beverages, forestry and fisheries.
The award aligns with the announcement that Yumbah has been nominated as a finalist in the South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Awards in the Sustainability, Export, Business Excellence and Wellbeing categories.
Yumbah head of supply chain and optimisation, David Connell said he couldn't be happier and it was great to see so many years of hard work being recognized.
Yumbah's win reflects its growing export footprint, an achievement which the company is particularly proud of given the ongoing export challenges that all businesses have faced in recent years.
The business has now progressed to the National Export Awards finals, which will be held in Canberra later this year.
Yumbah Aquaculture is about to undertake a major expansion on Kangaroo Island, including a goal to increase on-shore abalone production from the current 160 tonnes to a potential 600 tonnes a year over a staged development period.
Yumbah Aquaculture chief executive David Wood said Yumbah was honoured to be recognised as a leading exporter amongst a high-calibre list of South Australian business.
"We are thrilled to accept this prestigious award among a room of amazing and experienced local exporters. It is recognition of our growth in new and existing markets, and our recent achievements in delivering sustainable, premium shellfish products from our community to the world," Mr Wood said.
"Our success is the result of our passionate, dedicated and skilled people who work hard across our integrated business model to meet our exporting targets.
From the teams on the farms, to those working behind the scenes in offices and production facilities, it is our combined effort that elevates us to becoming Australia's leading shellfish aquaculture company."
The results of this competition will be announced on Nov. 11.
The full list of the 2022 Premier's Export Award category winners is:
Many South Australian companies have faced a myriad of challenges due to COVID-19 and market access issues. However, exports were up more than 15 per cent this year, reaping a new record of $15 billion.
The 2022 South Australian Premier's Export Award winners will now progress to the Australian Export and Investment Awards in Canberra on Nov. 24, 2022.
For more information, visit www.export.sa.gov.au/premiers-export-awards
Premier Peter Malinauskas congratulated to all of the winners, who had achieved exceptional results in extraordinary circumstances.
Minister for trade and investment, Nick Champion said SA's exporters had a strong history of resilience and agility, and this year's Awards showcased the successes of the South Australian export industry despite the challenges over the couple of years.
"South Australia is recognised internationally for its traditional exports, such as food and beverages," he said.
"This sector is considered around the world as being reliable, safe and sustainable producers of premium fresh and value-added food and beverages, grown in a clean environment, using world-leading technology and practices.
"We will continue to support all South Australia exporters in their quest for new markets coupling our traditional exports with our growing international reputation for excellence and innovation into new export areas such as hi-tech, defence, space, and renewable energy."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
