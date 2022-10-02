The Islander

Kangaroo Island fauna back from brink thanks to Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants

October 2 2022 - 1:31pm
A host of Kangaroo Island's threatened native plants are on the road to recovery following the completion of the Nature Conservation Society of South Australia's (NCS) Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants funded project.

