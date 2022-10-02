The Islander

'Warm and Light' exhibition at Kangaroo Island Gallery

Updated October 2 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:32pm
At the opening night of KI Gallery's "Warm and Light" show are Ros Stoldt, Graeme Stokes, Jenny Macauley and Peter Hastwell. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island Gallery, on Murray Street at Kingscote, opened its spring exhibition last Friday.

