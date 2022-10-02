'Warm and Light' exhibition at Kangaroo Island Gallery

Kangaroo Island Gallery, on Murray Street at Kingscote, opened its spring exhibition last Friday.
"Warm and Light" was the theme for the exhibition and could just as easily have described the informal opening attended by artists and friends of the Gallery.
Entries were judged by Island artist Jenny Macauley who awarded prizes in each of the categories and gave the artists valuable comment on their work.
She congratulated the Gallery on the exhibition which was skilfully curated by San Leigh.
The Gallery was pleased to welcome two emerging young artists Serephina Snowball and Callum Klein, who each took out awards for their work.
On show until Oct. 30, 2022, "Warm and Light" is well worth a visit with entries spanning painting, printmaking, ceramics, textiles, photography and sculpture.
KI Art Society would like to thank their sponsors KI SeaLink, Ozone Seafront Hotel, Islander Estate, KI Spirits and Fine Art.
